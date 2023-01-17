Lacy Hodge returns to the studio with another adoptable angel in need of a fur-ever home.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK ANIMAL SHELTER
1 Championship Drive
North Little Rock, AR 72118
(501) 791-8577
E-mail: animalservices@nlr.ar.gov
Office Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
(Closed for Lunch): 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Adoption Hours: Monday – Friday, 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday Hours: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
(Phones are not answered on Saturdays)
For more information on how to adopt, visit their Facebook group.