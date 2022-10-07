Super star modeling agent, Marie Anderson, joins us over zoom to bust open the door on the modeling world and talk about her life in the industry.

Marie P. Anderson is a seasoned model industry expert, author, and the founder of the personalized career coaching service Boss Babe Models. A former model with decades of experience as an agent at the top Chicago modeling agencies, she leverages her global network to address critical issues in the fashion industry such as human rights, body image, eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, and mental health. Marie coaches others to build professional modeling careers with dignity, health, and mental well-being while focusing on the core values of integrity, faith, and courage.

If you are looking to get into the modeling industry, or need help furthering your career as a model you can find her at www.mariepanderson.com