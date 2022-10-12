It is officially breast cancer awareness month. Brooke Pryor and Camille Keller with Carti join us to talk about their Mammograms and Muffins event taking place this month to raise awareness about the importance of annual screenings.

The Breast Center at Carti is hosting weekend appointments to make getting a mammogram easy, comfortable, and convenient. These events will take place on Saturdays in October for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

For more information, visit carti.com/mammos-and-muffins.