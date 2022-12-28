KARK
Please enter a search term.
by: Arkansas Style team
Posted: Dec 28, 2022 / 05:22 PM CST
Updated: Dec 28, 2022 / 05:23 PM CST
Charlie Simpson and his lovely wife join us to discuss fun couple’s resolutions for the New Year.
For more information or to get in touch with Charlie, check out his website at arkansasrelationshipcenter.com.
We love Hoka Women’s Speedgoat 5 Trail Running Shoes. They have everything a distance runner or a trail runner needs in a shoe.
Shopping holiday deals is an excellent way to make the most of your free money. Here are 21 deals worth buying with your holiday gift cards.
We’ve compiled a list of top blenders and accessories to make the best smoothies and help you reach your New Year’s goals.
Follow @ARStyleShow