by: Arkansas Style team
Posted: Nov 3, 2022 / 05:25 PM CDT
Updated: Nov 3, 2022 / 05:25 PM CDT
Michael Shaeffer and Mac Murphy join us in the studio to show off some artwork from several local artists.
“M2 Gallery is your source for the best contemporary art in Arkansas.
“We also offer the largest selection of custom framing in the state. Representing local, national and international artists across all mediums.”From M2 Gallery
You can visit M2 Gallery in SoMa or go to their website at m2lr.com.
