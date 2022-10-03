Books have the ability to take you on a journey outside of your everyday norm, through space and time, to a city you’ve never been or to lose yourself for hours at a time as you venture through the unknown.

Whether you are an avid reader or don’t own a single book, the idea behind our Arkansas Style Book Club is just to inspire you to explore all that books have to offer, even in small doses.

Karen O’Connel from the Arkansas State Library joined the show to discuss the first Arkansas Style Book Club selection, “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel.

To see more offerings from the library, please visit Library,Arkansas.gov.