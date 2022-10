Nichole tours the home of the amazingly talented interior designer and visionary, Jill White.

Since 2014, Jill White has been creating eclectic, modern spaces for families of all types. Based in Little Rock, Arkansas, Jill is known for her penchant for bold patterns, abstract art, high-contrast styles, and forward-thinking designs.

To get in contact with Jill or view some of her work, you can visit her website at jillwhitedesigns.com.