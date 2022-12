Santa’s Holiday Gift Drive with Hank’s Fine Furniture (benefiting the Children’s Advocacy Center of Arkansas) has racked up some generous toy donations so far.

Hank’s has even donated $1000 for a shopping spree to help fill our drop-off boxes!

Nichole takes a trip over to The Knowledge Tree and (with the help of Alec and Jared) picks out more wonderful holiday gifts!

