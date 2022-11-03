Gale Davis, Sharon McClelland, and Tina Adams give us details on the Lupus Foundation’s 6th Annual Statewide Talent Show.

It’s an exciting event and opportunity that allows individuals, bands, and performers to showcase their talents through music, dance, comedy, or variety act.

Talent Show Information:

What: 6th Annual Statewide Talent Show

Date: November 12, 2022

Location: City Center, 315 N. Shackleford Rd., Little Rock, AR 72211

Time: Doors Open @ 1:30 pm (CST), Show starts @ 3:30 pm (CST)

For information, visit www.lupusarktalentshow.com