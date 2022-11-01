Jamie and Suzy Bridges from The Arkansas Alligator Farm and Petting Zoo talk about the history of their farm and bring a couple of friends to visit us in the studio.

“The Arkansas Alligator Farm and Petting Zoo offers a family-friendly atmosphere where everyone gets to be a kid! Tourists can hold an alligator, feed the animals in the petting zoo, enjoy the thrill of watching a live alligator feeding, and see wolves, mountain lions, monkeys, and other animals up close!”

For more information, visit alligatorfarmzoo.com.