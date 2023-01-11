KARK
Please enter a search term.
by: Arkansas Style team
Posted: Jan 11, 2023 / 05:42 PM CST
Updated: Jan 11, 2023 / 05:42 PM CST
We take a trip over to the Arkansas Fashion School and talk with Jamileh Kamran and her team of aspiring designers to see all they are currently working on.
Keep an eye on the announcements regarding the CES event if you’re interested in the latest tech advancements.
Velvet remains a home decor and fashion statement.
It’s possible to work up an effective sweat without going anywhere. Skip the added commute time and work out right in your basement or living room.
Follow @ARStyleShow