Colbie Jones, director of Keep Arkansas Beautiful, educates us on ways we can do our part to keep the natural state in tip-top shape.

The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission and Staff inspires individuals to improve their communities by educating, preventing litter, promoting recycling, and keeping Arkansas beautiful. We encourage everyone to accept responsibility for maintaining Arkansas’s scenic beauty, environmental health, and quality of life. These efforts positively impact civic pride, livability, and economic growth – creating communities where people want to work, live and play.

For more information on Keep Arkansas Beautiful or to volunteer for their cleanup efforts, head over to keeparkansasbeautiful.com.