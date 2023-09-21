The Lupus Foundation of Arkansas, Inc. is calling all talent acts to try out for their statewide talent show that furthers their cause to provide lupus awareness, advocacy, and support to those who suffer from this challenging disease.
by: Nichole Niemann
Posted:
Updated:
The Lupus Foundation of Arkansas, Inc. is calling all talent acts to try out for their statewide talent show that furthers their cause to provide lupus awareness, advocacy, and support to those who suffer from this challenging disease.