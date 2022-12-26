KARK
Please enter a search term.
by: Arkansas Style team
Posted: Dec 26, 2022 / 08:31 PM CST
Updated: Dec 26, 2022 / 08:31 PM CST
The time has finally come for us to put on our Santa hats and deliver all the toys that were donated to our Santa’s Holiday Gift Drive with Hank’s Fine Furniture!
Here are the best glittery eyeshadow palettes to give you the perfect New Year’s Eve look.
A good coat provides insulation and protection from the elements and it is essential in a winter wardrobe.
Our pets can have a tough time of winter, too, and it’s our duty to care for them properly and minimize any issues.
Follow @ARStyleShow