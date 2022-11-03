KARK
Please enter a search term.
by: Arkansas Style team
Posted: Nov 3, 2022 / 05:45 PM CDT
Updated: Nov 3, 2022 / 05:45 PM CDT
Erin Skrodenis and Frankie from Blue Umbrella join us in the studio to show off lots of handmade treasures from local artisans in Arkansas.
Handmade items by Arkansasartisans with developmental disabilities.The Blue Umbrella
Handmade items by Arkansasartisans with developmental disabilities.
For more information on how to get your hands on one of these unique gifts, visit blueumbrellaar.org.
Follow @ARStyleShow