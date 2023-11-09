Gale Davis, co-chair of Lupus Foundation of Arkansas Statewide Talent Show, together with Courtney Briggs-Smith, talent show winner 2022, join Nichole to talk about the 7th Annual LFOR, Inc. Statewide Talent Show and how you can join the event.
by: Nichole Niemann
Posted:
Updated:
