Nakia Bolden, owner of Bold Events, talks to Nichole about the Wingtips, Blazers, and Stilettos event which is an opportunity to network in a great atmosphere, enjoy excellent live entertainment, food, and libations all while dressing your best.
by: Nichole Niemann
Posted:
Updated:
Nakia Bolden, owner of Bold Events, talks to Nichole about the Wingtips, Blazers, and Stilettos event which is an opportunity to network in a great atmosphere, enjoy excellent live entertainment, food, and libations all while dressing your best.