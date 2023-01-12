KARK
Please enter a search term.
by: Arkansas Style team
Posted: Jan 12, 2023 / 03:34 PM CST
Updated: Jan 12, 2023 / 03:34 PM CST
Dr. Dinesh Edem, the director of the Medical Weight Management Program at UAMS, joins us to talk about his weight loss clinic.
Joomra Pillow Slippers claim to be lightweight and breathable, with cushioning that mimics the feeling of walking on a cloud. We tested them.
If you pay attention and know where to shop, you can start the year off saving during MLK Day weekend.
This year’s CES was filled to the brim with useful safety devices that are worth adding to your home.
Follow @ARStyleShow