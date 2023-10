Born and raised on the rough Nebraska streets (gravel roads), Nick Hoff is an actor/comedian living in Los Angeles. He most recently shot episodes for a new MTV show “Acting Out”. Often seen in commercials for Miller Lite, Wendy’s and Amazon, Nick has been cast by some of the top directors in the business including Peter Farrelly, James Mangold and Philip Seymour Hoffman. He is headling at The Loony Bin this weekend.