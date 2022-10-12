Rob Armstrong from Cypress Social is back at it again to give us the low down for Whiskey Wednesdays.
This week’s poison is a bourbon-based cocktail he calls “Rain Is a Good Thing” and it is sure to get your happy hour going!
Ingredients:
1½ oz. Bulleit Bourbon
4½ tsp Bonal
4½ tsp Lime Juice
4½ tsp Simple Syrup
4 dashes Regan’s Orange Bitters
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake.
Strain into a rocks glass over ice.
