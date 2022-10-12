Rob Armstrong from Cypress Social is back at it again to give us the low down for Whiskey Wednesdays.

This week’s poison is a bourbon-based cocktail he calls “Rain Is a Good Thing” and it is sure to get your happy hour going!

Ingredients:

1½ oz. Bulleit Bourbon

4½ tsp Bonal

4½ tsp Lime Juice

4½ tsp Simple Syrup

4 dashes Regan’s Orange Bitters

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake.

Strain into a rocks glass over ice.

We want to see your cocktail photos. Don’t forget to tag us on all social platforms at @ARStyleShow!

Check out last week’s featured cocktail.