The 5th annual Small Business Impact Awards, presented by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center on May 4, will be honoring five small businesses in our area for their contribution to our growing economy and community.
by: Nichole Niemann
Posted:
Updated:
The 5th annual Small Business Impact Awards, presented by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center on May 4, will be honoring five small businesses in our area for their contribution to our growing economy and community.