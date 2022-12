Cabot’s Celebrate the Season will be on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. This event is free to the public with a donation of 3 non-perishable food items upon entry. The donations will be given to Cabot Public Schools to send home to children in need over the Christmas Break and to Cabot Christmas Alliance.

Full details here => https://www.cabotparks.com/267/Cabots-Celebrate-the-Season