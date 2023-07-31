Nichole coordinates a head-to-toe Barbie fashion outfit with platform heels, hot pink pants, a Barbie graphic tee shirt, and the iconic pink beret all compliments of Walmart. She also takes a fun Barbie quiz to see which Barbie is her alter ego.
by: Nichole Niemann
Posted:
Updated:
Nichole coordinates a head-to-toe Barbie fashion outfit with platform heels, hot pink pants, a Barbie graphic tee shirt, and the iconic pink beret all compliments of Walmart. She also takes a fun Barbie quiz to see which Barbie is her alter ego.