The 11th annual Woof Wag and Wine fundraiser is coming to Rusty Tractor Vineyard where you can eat, drink, donate, and even adopt a pet all to support Out of the Woods Rescue whose mission is to help animals without municipal resources.
by: Nichole Niemann
