Jeanne Y. Wei, M.D., Ph.D., Jackson T. Stephens Professor of Geriatrics, College of Medicine, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), is Chair, Reynolds Department of Geriatrics & Executive Director of the Reynolds Institute on Aging (RIOA). Dr. Wei is board certified in internal medicine, geriatrics & cardiovascular medicine and sees patients in the Thomas and Lyon Longevity Clinic at RIOA reminds us all that it is time to schedule our kids’ back-to-school and sports physicals.