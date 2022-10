Jessica Herron, the owner of AcScents Soap Company, gives us a demonstration of some of her bestselling, all-natural skin care products.

AcScents Soap Company is a local soap shop that makes soap and skincare items that smell just as great as they look! All products are made in-house, from scratch, with the best ingredients you can possibly find …they are truly a one-stop shop.

For more information and to view more of their products, visit their website at acscentssoap.com.