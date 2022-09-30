Nichole Niemann is the host of Arkansas Style.

She comes to Arkansas with an extensive background in on-air work, including experience on home shopping channels.

“Behind the scenes I am the mother of four children. Raising them has been my life’s best work. Bossing them around, keeping them accountable, making them eat their vegetables…..but seriously, they are beautiful children and will contribute greatly to the world,” says Nichole.

“I am an independent woman with a career managing my own businesses in fashion, beauty, and health which you will learn about on Arkansas Style. I look forward to sharing easy life hacks for looking and feeling your best, putting on a great meal, and being happy in your own skin. Arkansas Style is a show for all ages, shapes, backgrounds, and genders. All challenges we will face together!”

Arkansas Style airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on KARK.