Local fashion designer and the founder of the Arkansas Fashion School, Jamileh Kamran, joins us to talk about her early career and how she has paved the way for many young Arkansans who are interested in the professional fashion world. She is joined by Amanda Morley, an instructor at the school, as well as, a few of her best students.

To become a student, go to arkansasfashionschool.edu and ask for a free tour.