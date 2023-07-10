Nichole meets Eli Cranor, whose accomplishments began on the football field and now include nationally best-selling author. His first novel, Don’t Know Tough, was named on the “Best Books of the Year” by USA Today and one of the “Best Crime Novels” of 2022 by the New York Times, earning him The Edgar Award for Best Debut Novel. He shares his future plans behind a new novel, writer in residence, and weekly column commitments.