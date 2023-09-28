Nichole meets Cole Bright and his mother, Sarah, who are shining the light on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Cole has been on a year-long journey beating Osteosarcoma and invites you to donate to help others facing childhood cancer.
by: Nichole Niemann
