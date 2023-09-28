Nichole meets Express RX pharmacist Barbi Yarnell and learns about their commitment to the highest, friendliest, most accessible customer service, the importance of knowing your medicine profile, and helping save you money on your prescriptions.
by: Nichole Niemann
