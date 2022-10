This Greek salad recipe is brimming with flavor – loaded with delicious fresh vegetables, olives, and feta cheese!

Ingredients

1 cup broccoli

1/3 of a cucumber (chopped)

1/3 of a tomato (cut)

2 stalks of celery

½ of a red onion (sliced)

½ cup kalamata olives (pitted)

½ cup feta cheese

3 TBSP Cavender’s seasoning

½ cup red wine vinegar

1/3 cup olive oil