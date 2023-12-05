The Actors Theatre of Little Rock will be performing “Black Nativity,” a gospel retelling of the Nativity through high-energy music and extraordinary dance and the directors and performers join Nichole to talk about this festive show.
by: Nichole Niemann
Posted:
Updated:
The Actors Theatre of Little Rock will be performing “Black Nativity,” a gospel retelling of the Nativity through high-energy music and extraordinary dance and the directors and performers join Nichole to talk about this festive show.