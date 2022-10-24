Caelon Colbert and his cast and crew of 13: The Musical give us a sneak preview of their upcoming performance at The Studio Theatre.

“Evan Goldman is plucked from his fast-paced, preteen New York City life and plopped into a sleepy Indiana town following his parents’ divorce. Surrounded by an array of simpleminded middle school students, he needs to establish his place in the popularity pecking order. Can he situate himself on a comfortable link of the food chain… or will he dangle at the end with the outcasts?!”

