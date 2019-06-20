Arkansas Spine and Pain Center of Excellence

Arkansas Spine and Pain (ASAP) is Central Arkansas’ leading program for the management, treatment and rehabilitation for spine and pain relief and sports-related injuries.

Here in Arkansas Spine and Pain, our philosophy is to foster the mind, body, and spirit through comprehensive services and minimally invasive interventional techniques. We treat the full spectrum of pain conditions from complex back and neck pain and the difficult to diagnose conditions to those who have failed with previous surgeries. We appreciate you trusting us with your pain management and rehabilitation. Don’t let chronic pain take over your life. Get back to better health.

At Arkansas Spine and Pain we consider the whole person and their family when treating the pain. Pain Clinic staff work with other health care professionals, physical therapists, family physicians and services that might be needed such as social workers, hospice, home care agencies, behavioral health specialists to assist with modification of life styles and to encourage retaining and regaining maximum quality of life.

Dr. Amir Qureshi

Dr. Qureshi (known as Dr. Q) is a leader in pain management and rehabilitation. His mission is to provide each patient with comprehensive, multi-disciplinary care that is based on a culture of compassion and accessibility. Dr. Qureshi has staff privileges at Arkansas Surgical Hospital, St. Vincent Infirmary, Little Rock Surgery Center, Bradley County Medical Center and Baptist Health Center.

Please contact us with any questions that you have, as every question and concern is as important to us, as it is to you.