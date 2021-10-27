Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
National News
Crime
Working4You
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Monday Night Mystery
Traffic
Business
Victory over Violence
KARK 4 Today
Wednesday’s Child
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Entertainment
Weird News
BestReviews
Top Stories
Pixar releases teaser for Buzz Lightyear origin story featuring Chris Evans
Zappos CEO’s final months described as drug-addicted psychosis in court documents
Video
Republicans blame Biden administration for U.S. fuel price spike
Video
New York school district bans ‘Squid Game’ Halloween costumes
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
At Home Discovery
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Big Sarge
China 2022
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Take a Moment
Capitol View
At Home Discovery
Digital Originals
Community
Share the Road
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
Gas Tracker
Local Events
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Saving a Generation: A Conversation about Opioids
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Planting bulbs
Good Earth Garden Center
Posted:
Oct 27, 2021 / 03:39 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 27, 2021 / 03:39 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Deputies: Car matching one tied to 23-year-old missing persons case found in Pope County with remains inside
Nick Smith Jr. Will Play His Senior Season
Mom, boyfriend charged after boy's skeleton found
Little Rock police: 1 dead after Tuesday night shooting, suspect arrested
Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge to hold news briefing on lawsuit relating to COVID-19
Video