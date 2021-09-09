Perennials

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement map shows that nearly 60 Arkansas public school districts are in high-infection-rate “purple zones” across the state.

According to data from the ACHI gathered over a 14-day period, 59 Arkansas public school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents, or at least 1% of residents.