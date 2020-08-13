Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon
Meet the Team
Top Stories
Oklahoma student who ‘knowingly had COVID-19’ attends first day of school
Video
Pope County library easing parents into virtual new school year
Video
5 NFL officials take a leave of absence for 2020 season
R. Kelly’s manager charged with making threatening call to theater showing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Capitol View
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
Missing Persons
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Recovery Clinic
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off 2020 Yearbook
Drive on Arkansas
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Late summer landscape treatments
Good Earth Garden Center
Posted:
Aug 13, 2020 / 10:23 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 13, 2020 / 10:23 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Coronavirus in Ark.: 52,392 cumulative cases with 587 deaths, according to Governor Hutchinson
Video
Coronavirus in Ark.: Governor Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 cases in Arkansas
Video
Little Rock man loses left eye after being tased in the eye by LRPD
1996 Alaska cold case closed after Arkansas man’s DNA matched
Walmart announces more than 4,000 stores will move closing times from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
Trending Stories
Coronavirus in Ark.: 52,392 cumulative cases with 587 deaths, according to Governor Hutchinson
Video
Coronavirus in Ark.: Governor Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 cases in Arkansas
Video
Little Rock man loses left eye after being tased in the eye by LRPD
1996 Alaska cold case closed after Arkansas man’s DNA matched
Walmart announces more than 4,000 stores will move closing times from 8:30 to 10 p.m.