Holiday gift shopping

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas went up by more than 900 on Thursday, with the number of active cases reaching its highest count in a month.

There were 5,881 active cases of the virus reported. This is the highest case count in the last 30 days.

"30% of the vaccine doses given out are 1st doses. We have administered 32,986 doses since I announced Monday that Arkansans 18 and older who are fully vaccinated can get the booster," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet. "Let’s continue this trend, because our new cases are higher than last week."