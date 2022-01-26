Getting rid of weeds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After seeing a drop Tuesday, there was a new record for the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arkansas Wednesday, even as active cases declined for a fourth day.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed that there are 1,819 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up 34 from the day before. Patients receiving enhanced care fell, though, with 483 listed in ICU care, a drop of 32, and 223 patients on ventilators, a drop of 10.