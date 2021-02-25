Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Entertainment
Traffic
Business
Honoring Black History
Victory over Violence
Weird News
KARK 4 Today
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon
Meet the Team
Top Stories
You could win a seat on SpaceX all-civilian mission to ‘explore amongst the stars’
Video
Little Rock Zoo to temporarily house the Museum of Discovery’s animal ambassadors
Newsfeed Now: Dead cat left in parking lot of Chinese American butcher’s shop; Ballet student goes viral on TikTok
Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot, two dogs taken, reports say
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Japan 2021
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Newsfeed Now
Take a Moment
Capitol View
At Home Discovery
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive on Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Garden pruning before spring
Good Earth Garden Center
Posted:
Feb 25, 2021 / 10:00 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 22, 2021 / 03:59 PM CST
Trending Stories
Maumelle woman uses crowbar to free frozen swan
Video
Popular Central Arkansas water park spot up for sale
Video
BLM launches Survival Fund to assist those in need waiting for federal pandemic relief
Pine Bluff Mayor says she has lost trust in Liberty Utilities after water issues
Video
Live: Capitol Police chief testifies before Congress amid scrutiny over riot security failings
Live
Trending Stories
Maumelle woman uses crowbar to free frozen swan
Video
Popular Central Arkansas water park spot up for sale
Video
BLM launches Survival Fund to assist those in need waiting for federal pandemic relief
Pine Bluff Mayor says she has lost trust in Liberty Utilities after water issues
Video
Live: Capitol Police chief testifies before Congress amid scrutiny over riot security failings
Live