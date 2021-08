LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Just hours after Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced there were no ICU beds left in Arkansas for COVID-19 patients, Baptist Health announced it is opening more beds at two hospitals to try to relieve some of the pressure from the surge.

Hospital officials said Tuesday afternoon that they would be adding 18 ICU beds at their facilities in Fort Smith and North Little Rock, with 15 beds specifically to handle COVID-19 patients.