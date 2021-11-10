Fall pest control

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Wednesday that she is joining nine other state attorneys general in a lawsuit against Pres. Joe Biden's administration's vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers.

In the release, Rutledge argues that the vaccine requirement issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) threatens to add strain to the shortage of healthcare workers, especially in rural communities of the state that already struggling to retain employees.