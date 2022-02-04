Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
33°
Little Rock
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
National News
Crime
Working4You
Your Local Election HQ
Traffic
Business
Victory Over Violence
KARK 4 Today
Meet the Team
Entertainment
Weird News
Regional News Partners
BestReviews
About BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Active cases, hospitalizations continuously decline
Navy SEAL candidate dies after Hell Week training
Biden laments ‘tragic milestone’ of COVID-19 deaths
Delta proposes ‘no-fly’ list for combative passengers
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Sock it 4Ward
At Home Discovery
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
MLB
Golf
Big Sarge
China 2022
Beijing Medal Count
Arkansas Games
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Take a Moment
Capitol View
Monday Night Mystery
At Home Discovery
Community
Share the Road
Clear the Shelters
Wednesday’s Child
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
Showcase
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Local Events
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Arkansas Games
Arkansas Games: Day 1
Top Arkansas Games Headlines