LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/Fox16) – A mother-daughter duo is making masks for front line workers.

This is not the first time either.

We introduced you to Katie and Kennedy Kasten a few weeks ago after they donated more than 800 handmade masks.

This week, they stopped by UAMS to drop off more. That brings their total donation to 1,000 masks.

The two say they plan to keep on going!