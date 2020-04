PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KARK) – At The Corner, a diner in Little Rock, went to Pine Bluff to continue the “Cinnamon Roll It Forward” campaign.

The staff from At the Corner delivered over 100 cinnamon rolls to the staff at Jefferson Regional Medical Center this week.

They said if you missed them this week, don’t worry! They will be back to visit other floors to show how thankful they are for healthcare workers.