(Baptist Health) – If you are one of the many people who have found themselves in the hospital recovering from a surgical procedure, healing from an injury or being treated for a disabling medical condition, you have likely been approached with the option of physical rehabilitation.

Physical therapists are experts in improving mobility and motion, and pain-free movement is something we can all agree is an important part of daily life.

The benefits of physical rehabilitation are plenty, but below are some of the top reasons to consider using Baptist Health’s rehabilitation services as your personal resource:

Avoid extra surgery and prescription drugs

Many people are referred to a physical therapist or rehabilitation program in order to recover from a major medical trauma or surgery, but research suggests that seeing a physical therapist is often an equally effective alternative to surgery and prescription medication for varying conditions. Oftentimes through individualized treatment plans, patients can get the same results without all the costs.

Take an active role in your recovery

Physical therapists routinely work collaboratively with patients throughout their recovery. Some treatment plans can be designed for the patient’s personal goals and needs. Receiving treatment from a physical therapist allows you to participate in your own recovery, which can be an empowering thing.

Improve mobility and motion

Consistent movement is vital to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and this can be achieved through work with a physical therapist. Prolonged sitting can be unhealthy, so physical therapists work with patients and clients of all ages and abilities to restore and maintain motion.