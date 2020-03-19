What is COVID-19 (Coronavirus) & Who Is At High Risk

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.

Those currently at a higher risk of significant complications with the coronavirus include:

Older adults

People who have serious chronic medical conditions like:

Heart disease Diabetes Lung disease



If you have general questions about the coronavirus, visit the Arkansas Department of Health.

Mild Symptoms

If you have mild symptoms, stay home and self isolate. Use Baptist Health Virtual Care to receive next steps from a provider.

Severe Symptoms

For life-threatening or severe symptoms, dial 9-1-1.