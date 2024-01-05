(Baptist Health) – Let us help you keep your resolutions this year. Baptist Health Community Outreach Weight-Wise program is a 12-week weight loss program for women ages 40 to 60. Classes will start on February 6th. Space is limited, so make sure to register here:

https://bit.ly/48CQZnc

This program is facilitated by a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and focuses on changing lifestyle behaviors to promote weight loss. Participants learn to set achievable goals, increase confidence, solve problems, and build group social support. Rather than just giving information or advice, these group meetings help participants decide on and plan for lifestyle changes they wish to make.

Weight-Wise encourages eating more fruits and vegetables, eating less saturated fat, medium calorie restrictions (for 1–2 pounds per week of weight loss), and getting 150 minutes per week of physical activity.

February 6 – April 23, 2024

Tuesdays, 5:30 – 7:00

Phase 1 – Weekly for 4 weeks

Phase 2 – Every other week for 4 weeks

Baptist Health Community Outreach building

10117 Kanis Road, Little Rock

Click here to complete the form to sign up for the program. Registration is required and space is limited. If you have questions or would like more information, please call us at 501-202-1540 or email Samantha Stadter at samantha.stadter@baptist-health.org