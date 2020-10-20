Understanding Your Risk for Heart Disease

The scary truth is that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States for both men and women. That’s why it is essential to be well informed and understand what factors make you vulnerable to heart disease.

Understand your risk.

Risk factors are the conditions that increase your risk of developing a disease. Risk factors are either modifiable, meaning you can take measures to change them, or non-modifiable, which means they cannot be changed.

Non-modifiable risk factors include:

Age. At 65 years and older, the risk of developing heart disease increases significantly.

Modifiable risk factors include:

High blood pressure. High blood pressure, or hypertension, can increase your risk of heart disease, heart attack, and stroke. If you have high blood pressure, talk to your doctor about positive lifestyle changes, and medication needed to control your blood pressure levels.

